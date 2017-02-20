Madison County Destination of the Week | Hamilton
There's so much to see and do in Central New York! So, every week Ted & Amy tell you about a new place to explore in Madison County! Anchoring the heart of downtown is the Colgate Inn. offering fine American cuisine in a relaxing tavern, The inn also has 40 warm, modern guest rooms - so stay the night! If the tavern puts you in the mood for more craft beer, head over to Good Nature Brewing's tasting room for a pint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 93Q.
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trackside Harrisville
|10 hr
|Curious
|7
|White St trash (Jul '16)
|Feb 17
|Holly
|2
|Marijuana epidemic
|Feb 17
|Holly
|1
|Harrisville man faces rape, other charges (Mar '16)
|Feb 15
|R U 4 REAL
|18
|Lois and hobo (May '14)
|Feb 13
|the trumpettes
|16
|Charles Rosenbarker
|Feb 12
|Tommy
|7
|bigfoot (Dec '12)
|Feb 12
|Bigfoot
|31
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC