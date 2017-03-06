Earlville Man Charged With Possessing...

Earlville Man Charged With Possessing Stolen Firearms

An Earlville man is facing numerous charges after seven stolen guns were allegedly found in his car during a traffic stop. The Madison County Sheriff's Office says 23-year old Alex Rifenburg stole the weapons and a large ammunition box from a home in the Town of Hamilton.

