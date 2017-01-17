Plays about Caesar, Malcolm X inspire...

Plays about Caesar, Malcolm X inspire student exhibition

Read more: Oswegonian Online

The gallery at SUNY Oswego in Syracuse will display a series of digital illustrations Feb. 2 to March 17 by SUNY Oswego students, artwork in response to the twinning of upcoming plays about assassinated influential leaders. Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" and contemporary playwright Marcus Gardley's "X," to be staged March 27 and March 28, respectively, at Oswego's Waterman Theatre, inspired the student work with the plays' shared themes of power, race, betrayal, leadership, assassination and courage.

Hamilton, NY

