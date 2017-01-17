Plays about Caesar, Malcolm X inspire student exhibition
The gallery at SUNY Oswego in Syracuse will display a series of digital illustrations Feb. 2 to March 17 by SUNY Oswego students, artwork in response to the twinning of upcoming plays about assassinated influential leaders. Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" and contemporary playwright Marcus Gardley's "X," to be staged March 27 and March 28, respectively, at Oswego's Waterman Theatre, inspired the student work with the plays' shared themes of power, race, betrayal, leadership, assassination and courage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oswegonian Online.
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit: Harrisville student falsely accused of...
|7 min
|Riparian
|64
|Kkk ! Karen's kuts kolors (Apr '12)
|2 hr
|Trey
|4
|Do not rent this place
|4 hr
|Mee
|1
|Crystal mallette (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Aaa
|25
|Arrests in Stockbridge Related to Bullying Page?
|Jan 13
|ConspiracyTheory
|1
|Jerry Lewis
|Jan 13
|Stalker
|2
|federal judge gives school district till feb 6 ...
|Jan 12
|miller
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC