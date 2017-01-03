For the Glory, the Biography of Eric ...

For the Glory, the Biography of Eric Liddell: Why a Gold Medalist...

You may have seen the highly acclaimed movie Chariots of Fire about the 1924 Olympics victory of Eric Liddell , the Scottish runner and devout Christian who was ready to walk away from the Paris Olympics rather than compete on the Sabbath day. If you enjoyed the movie, you might be interested in learning the more complete story behind his controversial refusal to run on Sunday in the event he had trained for, settling instead for a different event, the 400 meter run where he stunned the world by winning it with ease and setting a new Olympic record.

