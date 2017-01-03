This week on a NYNa : Whither (or wit...

This week on a NYNa : Whither (or wither) Obamacare in

Friday Dec 9 Read more: Albany Times Union

Don't miss this week's episode of "New York Now," the award-winning coproduction of WMHT and the Times Union. This week's highlights: Matt Ryan of WMHT runs down the week's headlines, with extensive footage from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's first Capitol Q&A since May. Karen DeWitt of New York State Public Radio talks to Bill Hammond of the Empire Center about the repeal or replacement of the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.

Read more at Albany Times Union.

