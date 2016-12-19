Madison County Tourism Destination of the Week | Colgate Inn
There's so much to see and do in Central New York! So, every week Ted & Amy tell you about a new place to explore in Madison County! You're invited to Unwind, Explore and Enjoy winter in the Villages of Madison County! What better place to celebrate New year's eve than at the Colgate Inn located in Hamilton?! The Colgate Inn offers fine American cuisine in a relaxing atmosphere. No matter what you are in the mood for, the Colgate Inn has the atmosphere and fare to suite.
