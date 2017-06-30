Sheriff's Deputies Collect Tons of Disposed Drugs
Orchard Park, NY Erie County Sheriff's Deputies have disposed of nearly two tons of disposed medicine they say will keep it out of the hands of addicts. The Sheriff's Office transported a trailer full of surrendered prescription drugs to a Western New York facility for incineration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo adds a touch of London with double deck...
|6 hr
|buffalobus
|1
|Hot-dog contest, fireworks, beachgoing mark Jul...
|Wed
|anonymous
|1
|Corruption in The Village of Blasdell
|Jun 24
|jake
|2
|Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned!!!
|Jun 15
|ami zing
|2
|looking for brain surgeon that lived in orchard...
|Jun 11
|Jimi Dean
|1
|Attn:Adoptees and Birth Parents and Siblings..... (Feb '12)
|Jun 7
|joanNYadoptees
|46
|david dabolt
|May '17
|what out
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hamburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC