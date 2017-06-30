Sheriff's Deputies Collect Tons of Di...

Sheriff's Deputies Collect Tons of Disposed Drugs

Orchard Park, NY Erie County Sheriff's Deputies have disposed of nearly two tons of disposed medicine they say will keep it out of the hands of addicts. The Sheriff's Office transported a trailer full of surrendered prescription drugs to a Western New York facility for incineration.

