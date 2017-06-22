Three injured in head-on collision in...

Three injured in head-on collision in Orchard Park

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

According to police reports, a westbound vehicle operated by a 56-year-old East Aurora woman was struck head-on by a vehicle operated by an 83-year-old Hamburg woman who was traveling eastbound and had crossed into the westbound lane of traffic. All three individuals were transported to various hospitals with unknown, non-life threatening injuries suffered as a result of the crash.

