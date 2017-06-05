Shell Launches New Trunk Piston Engin...

Shell Launches New Trunk Piston Engine Oils

Read more: Marine News

Shell Marine has unveiled its next generation Shell Argina and Shell Gadinia trunk piston oils for the medium-speed engine market. As owners face pressures to shift toward cleaner fuels that address emissions regulations, Shell said demand for distillates and low-sulphur heavy fuel oil will only increase as shipping approaches a global fuel sulphur content cap of 0.5 percent, imposed by IMO from 2020.

