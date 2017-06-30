NCCC pitcher drafted by Cincinnati Reds

NCCC pitcher drafted by Cincinnati Reds

Christian Young, a sophomore at Niagara County Community College, was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the recent Major League Baseball Draft. Young was selected with the 617th overall pick, in the 21st round.

