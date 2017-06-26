Man with caught attempting to conceal...

Man with caught attempting to conceal crack pipe before entering Rath Building

Monday Jun 26 Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

A Buffalo man is facing charges after members of the Erie County Sheriff's Office observed him attempting to conceal items before entering the Rath Building on Franklin Street Friday. Deputies observed Vincent Sorrentino, 31, attempt to conceal items before walking through the building's security point around 1 p.m. Friday.

