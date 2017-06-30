Hazmat Situation in Buffalo

Monday Jun 12 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY Traffic along South Park and Hamburg in Buffalo was restricted in the early afternoon hours Monday after a chemical spill prompted a hazmat response. It happened at Industrial Tire, where the DEC says it's investigating a chemical spill.

