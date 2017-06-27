Fredonia names Sortisio new superinte...

Fredonia names Sortisio new superintendent

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Observer

The Fredonia Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously appointed Jeffrey Sortisio of Hamburg as the superintendent of schools/chief executive officer. Sortisio will take over for Interim Superintendent Dr. Laura Chabe-Pless on July 21. "I'm all in, as is my family, and they're the reason I'm here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corruption in The Village of Blasdell Jun 24 jake 2
Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned!!! Jun 15 ami zing 2
looking for brain surgeon that lived in orchard... Jun 11 Jimi Dean 1
Attn:Adoptees and Birth Parents and Siblings..... (Feb '12) Jun 7 joanNYadoptees 46
david dabolt May 30 what out 1
Carly M May '17 Ex neighbor 1
Coop City (Jun '06) May '17 ask me good bud... 160
See all Hamburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamburg Forum Now

Hamburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Hamburg, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,822 • Total comments across all topics: 282,080,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC