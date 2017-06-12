David Filipov, Amy Brittain, Rosalind...

David Filipov, Amy Brittain, Rosalind S. Helderman & Tom Hamburger

Friday Jun 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia - The White House and a Russian state-owned bank have very different explanations for why the bank's chief executive and Jared Kushner held a secret meeting during the presidential transition in December. The bank maintained this week that the session was held as part of a new business strategy and was conducted with Kushner in his role as the head of his family's real estate business.

