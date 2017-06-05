Residents express mixed reaction to Hamburg hockey rink proposal
The complex would host an array of indoor and outdoor sports at the site of the former South Shore Country Club property on Southwestern Boulevard and Camp Road. If the Sportstar Capital project goes ahead in an alliance with the town, Hamburg faces some financial risk.
