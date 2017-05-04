Lane re-striping project will start n...

Lane re-striping project will start next week in Hamburg

Thursday May 4

U.S. Route 20 will undergo a re-striping project starting next week from Amsdell to Lakeview roads. The $100,000 will help ease left-hand turns along Route 20, the New York State Department of Transportation said Thursday.

