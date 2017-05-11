Hamburg man pleads guilty to used tex...

Hamburg man pleads guilty to used textbook scam

Thursday May 11

The New York Attorney General's office announced Thursday that Jeffrey Tomasik, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the charges. According to assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth R. Moellering, who is handling the case, Tomasik ran a used textbook scheme where he would rent textbooks from Amazon and other companies and then sell the books on eBay.

