Hamburg man pleads guilty to used textbook scam

The New York Attorney General's office announced Thursday that Jeffrey Tomasik, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the charges. According to assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth R. Moellering, who is handling the case, Tomasik ran a used textbook scheme where he would rent textbooks from Amazon and other companies and then sell the books on eBay.

