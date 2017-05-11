Hamburg man pleads guilty to used textbook scam
The New York Attorney General's office announced Thursday that Jeffrey Tomasik, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the charges. According to assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth R. Moellering, who is handling the case, Tomasik ran a used textbook scheme where he would rent textbooks from Amazon and other companies and then sell the books on eBay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Hamburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|david dabolt
|Tue
|what out
|1
|Carly M
|May 24
|Ex neighbor
|1
|Coop City (Jun '06)
|May 20
|ask me good bud...
|160
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|Attn:Adoptees and Birth Parents and Siblings..... (Feb '12)
|May 10
|Makenze 1990
|45
|West Seneca Man Charged in Hit and Run Accident (Aug '07)
|May 5
|My baby girl
|6
|What should Toronto do about Rail Deck Park? 'G...
|Apr '17
|Corporate Welfare...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hamburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC