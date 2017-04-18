Volunteers needed to build playground in Hamburg 3 hours ago
HAMBURG, N.Y. - Roll up your sleeves and grab a toolbox Western New York! The Hamburg Community Playground Project is asking for your help in building a community designed $500,000 playground. There will be four building dates.
