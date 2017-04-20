Thruway Authority Announces Public Information Meeting on Future...

The Thruway Authority today announced that a public information meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. to discuss the removal of a Thruway bridge over Camp Road and the removal of ramps on the south side of Camp Road at Exit 57 . The information session is being held at the Hamburg Town Hall, Room 7B, 6100 South Park Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York State Thruway Authority.