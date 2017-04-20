Thruway Authority Announces Public Information Meeting on Future...
The Thruway Authority today announced that a public information meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. to discuss the removal of a Thruway bridge over Camp Road and the removal of ramps on the south side of Camp Road at Exit 57 . The information session is being held at the Hamburg Town Hall, Room 7B, 6100 South Park Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075.
