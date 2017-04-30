Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man
The Erie County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a man with mental illness who has disappeared. 90-year-old Sylvester Stang was last seen at St. Bernadette's Church in Hamburg.
