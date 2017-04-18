Hamburg Man Hit By Train
Police tried to revivie the man,found on the tracks when they got there , but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. The CSX tracks were closed until early this morning, and police say that it's not clear why the man was on the tracks.
