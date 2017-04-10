Train blasts waiting passengers with snow As if it wasn't a rough...
An Amtrak train blasts through a snow drift, as it runs through Wynnewood, Pa., en route from Harrisburg to Philadelphia. RHINECLIFF, N.Y. - As if it wasn't a rough enough commute the day after a major snowstorm, people waiting for a train to Penn Station Wednesday morning got an unwelcome and chilly surprise.
