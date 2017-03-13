Pro-Collins billboard goes up where congressman was criticized last month
First, there was a billboard asking "Where's Chris Collins?" Now, in response to that ad, a new billboard is on display thanking the congressman for his service. The original billboard, which portrayed Collins as a character similar to the children's book character Waldo, took exception to the Republican representative's lack of town hall meetings.
