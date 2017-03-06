New Billboard Supporting Congressman ...

New Billboard Supporting Congressman Collins Debuts Monday

After a billboard last month from "Citizens Against Collins" criticized Congressman Chris Collins , a new billboard supporting the congressman will run in the exact same spot beginning next week. Beginning March 6, the billboard will run for one week on 4536 Big Tree Road in Hamburg.

