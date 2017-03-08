Mount Vernon Nurse Swaps Hospital For Hamburgers
Dale Woolery works in the food industry now, as the owner of Lyndhurst's Mooyah Burger coming later this month, but his true passion is helping people. Before taking up a management role for Mooyah, Woolery worked as a nurse for ten years in New York City.
