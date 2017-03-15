Buffalo Geological Society's 49th ann...

Buffalo Geological Society's 49th annual Gem-Mineral-Fossil Show at Erie County Fairgrounds

The Buffalo Geological Society, a nonprofit organization, will host its 49th annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show on March 25-26 in the Market, Grange and State Police buildings at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

