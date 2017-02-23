Upstate NY man slips, falls 100 feet ...

Upstate NY man slips, falls 100 feet off cliff at Eighteen Mile Creek, survives

Sunday Feb 12

A Western NY man is alive after plunging nearly 100 feet off a cliff at Eighteen Mile Creek Park in Erie County. Hamburg Police and firefighters mounted a rescue effort after the unidentified 20-year-old Angola man slipped on leaves and mud, lost his footing and went over the cliff on Saturday afternoon, WIVB-TV reported.

