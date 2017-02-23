Upstate NY man slips, falls 100 feet off cliff at Eighteen Mile Creek, survives
A Western NY man is alive after plunging nearly 100 feet off a cliff at Eighteen Mile Creek Park in Erie County. Hamburg Police and firefighters mounted a rescue effort after the unidentified 20-year-old Angola man slipped on leaves and mud, lost his footing and went over the cliff on Saturday afternoon, WIVB-TV reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Hamburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crabby Robs
|16 hr
|Babtobeboned
|2
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Wed
|abdellina Hassan
|8
|23 Undocumented Immigrants Arrested Outside Ham...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|3
|Is WNY Racist? Politics Fuels Debate (Jun '07)
|Feb 11
|Yepp
|20
|Crackdown on illegal handicapped parking (Jun '08)
|Feb 9
|veronica lynn
|95
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
|Orchard Park Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Jan 26
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Hamburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC