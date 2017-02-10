Three Alarm Fire In Hamburg
Southbound lanes of Camp Rd were closed Thursday morning between Big Tree and Durham Roads because of a fire at Southtowns Fireplace in Hamburg. The three alarm fire began near 5 am at 4307 Camp Road with several volunteer companies being called to the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is WNY Racist? Politics Fuels Debate (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Yepp
|20
|Crackdown on illegal handicapped parking (Jun '08)
|Feb 9
|veronica lynn
|95
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 9
|scotty steiner
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
|Orchard Park Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Jan 26
|Musikologist
|15
|attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re...
|Jan 20
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mastic Beach Woman Gets 1 Year in Jail for ID T... (May '11)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous1
|21
Find what you want!
Search Hamburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC