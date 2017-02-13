Officials say Hamburg airport scare w...

Officials say Hamburg airport scare was likely pepper spray

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Albany Times Union

Travellers wait outside the Hamburg, northern Germany, airport Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 after after several people were injured by an unknown toxic that likely spread through the airports' air conditioning system. less Travellers wait outside the Hamburg, northern Germany, airport Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 after after several people were injured by an unknown toxic that likely spread through the airports' air conditioning ... more Travellers wait outside the Hamburg, northern Germany, airport Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 after after several people were injured by an unknown toxic that likely spread through the airports' air conditioning system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 23 Undocumented Immigrants Arrested Outside Ham... 51 min spytheweb 2
News Is WNY Racist? Politics Fuels Debate (Jun '07) Feb 11 Yepp 20
News Crackdown on illegal handicapped parking (Jun '08) Feb 9 veronica lynn 95
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 9 scotty steiner 6
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Feb 2 Cgcg 335
Orchard Park Music Selection (Aug '12) Jan 26 Musikologist 15
attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re... Jan 20 joanNYadoptees 1
See all Hamburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Erie County was issued at February 14 at 11:55AM EST

Hamburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hamburg, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,295 • Total comments across all topics: 278,853,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC