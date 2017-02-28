No charges to be filed in youth hockey incident
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday his office will not be filing charges against 36-year-old Andrew Peters of Hamburg for his involvement in a fight among youth hockey players during a game Saturday at HarborCenter in Buffalo. In a video that captured the incident, Peters, who was coaching the Junior Sabres, appears to have pushed a player on the opposing team.
