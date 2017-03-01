Clergy Speak Out On Immigration Raids

Clergy Speak Out On Immigration Raids

Friday Feb 17 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A coalition of Buffalo area faith leaders says recent raids in Hamburg and Grand Island and others nationwide have strengthened their resolve to become sanctuary churches and to speak out against arrests that they say keep honest immigrants from earning a living. Dozens of ministers joined others concerned about recent raids across the country, pledging they will do whatever is necessary-- even to the point of being arrested themselves-- to promote dignity of local immigrants.

