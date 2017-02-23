Border Patrol: 23 illegal immigrants ...

Border Patrol: 23 illegal immigrants arrested in Upstate NY raid

Tuesday Feb 14

Border Patrol Agents arrested 23 suspected illegal immigrants in a raid outside a Western New York convenience store on Monday. WIVB-TV reported that federal agents happened to be driving in the area of Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg when they "saw something worth investigating."

