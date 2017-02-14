23 Undocumented Immigrants Arrested Outside Hamburg 7-Eleven
There are 3 comments on the Your News Now story from Tuesday Feb 14, titled 23 Undocumented Immigrants Arrested Outside Hamburg 7-Eleven. In it, Your News Now reports that:
Twenty-three undocumented immigrants were arrested outside a Hamburg convenience store and are now being processed at a holding facility. A United States Customs and Border Protection spokesperson says the group was found in and around a van outside the 7-Eleven on Southwestern Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Monday during routine patrols.
|
#1 Tuesday Feb 14
whats the problem? it is what the law says to do with illegals.
#2 Tuesday Feb 14
23 illegal aliens Arrested Outside Hamburg 7-Eleven.
ICE is got to be feeling good. I bet these illegal aliens were feeling safe so far from the border.
They will be home by the weekend. Born in East LA:
"Immigration officer: Where were you born?
Rudy: What?
Immigration officer: Read my lips, El Paco. Where were you born?
Rudy: I was born in East L.A., man.
Immigration officer: Sure, sure. If you were born in East L.A., then who's the president of the United States?
Rudy: I-I don't know, that guy, that guy who was on T.V., the guy in the cowboy hat... he used to be on "Death Valley Days"... uh, John Wayne!
Immigration officer: Get him out of here." - http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0092690/quotes
#3 Wednesday
sometimes it looks like the illegals got the idea from born in east la by the invasion
