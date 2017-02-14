There are on the Your News Now story from Tuesday Feb 14, titled 23 Undocumented Immigrants Arrested Outside Hamburg 7-Eleven. In it, Your News Now reports that:

Twenty-three undocumented immigrants were arrested outside a Hamburg convenience store and are now being processed at a holding facility. A United States Customs and Border Protection spokesperson says the group was found in and around a van outside the 7-Eleven on Southwestern Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Monday during routine patrols.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Your News Now.