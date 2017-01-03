Union Investment pays $206M for Courtyard Marriott near WTC
Union Investment Real Estate GmbH, the property arm of Germany's DZ Bank Group, is jumping into the city's hotel market. The Hamburg-based investor paid $206 million for the Peter Poon-designed Courtyard New York Downtown Manhattan/World Trade Center, according to seller Hidrock Properties.
