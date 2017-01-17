Social media threat directed at Hambu...

Social media threat directed at Hamburg school

Thursday Jan 12

Police in the Village of Hamburg are investigating a social media threat that appeared Thursday night and was directed at Hamburg High School. "Within minutes, the student responsible was identified and the police were called.

