SCISYS promises more growth following takeover of German media software firm
Chippenham-based specialist IT group SCISYS has completed the acquisition of German media software firm Annova Systems in a move that it called SCISYS, which has an established media & broadcasting division, paid 11.35m upfront in cash for Munich-headquartered Annova. The firm, which had earnings of 1.1m on 7.5m revenues last calendar year, has a strong customer base of public and commercial broadcasters across Europe, including the BBC, with which it has a 12-year contract to supply its newsroom software.
