SCISYS promises more growth following...

SCISYS promises more growth following takeover of German media software firm

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Swindon Business News

Chippenham-based specialist IT group SCISYS has completed the acquisition of German media software firm Annova Systems in a move that it called SCISYS, which has an established media & broadcasting division, paid 11.35m upfront in cash for Munich-headquartered Annova. The firm, which had earnings of 1.1m on 7.5m revenues last calendar year, has a strong customer base of public and commercial broadcasters across Europe, including the BBC, with which it has a 12-year contract to supply its newsroom software.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mastic Beach Woman Gets 1 Year in Jail for ID T... (May '11) Jan 8 Anonymous1 21
News Cops: Massapequa builder bilks customer out of ... (Nov '07) Jan 3 NYCDevelop 152
Attn:Adoptees and Birth Parents and Siblings..... (Feb '12) Jan 1 Al F 44
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Jan 1 Bob 334
what happened with the case? (May '10) Dec 30 June 5
News Mastic Beach man suffers head injuries after th... (Mar '08) Dec 21 SomeoneCares 105
mt vernon is a bad place to live (Sep '08) Dec 14 Ray 152
See all Hamburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Erie County was issued at January 12 at 4:27PM EST

Hamburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Hamburg, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,554 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC