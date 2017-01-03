SCISYS promises more growth following takeover of German media software firm

Chippenham-based specialist IT group SCISYS has completed the acquisition of German media software firm Annova Systems in a move that it called SCISYS, which has an established media & broadcasting division, paid 11.35m upfront in cash for Munich-headquartered Annova. The firm, which had earnings of 1.1m on 7.5m revenues last calendar year, has a strong customer base of public and commercial broadcasters across Europe, including the BBC, with which it has a 12-year contract to supply its newsroom software.

