Reed fights for quality care as Congr...

Reed fights for quality care as Congress begins process of Obamacare repeal

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Observer

With a week until inauguration, both chambers of Congress approved a measure to begin the repeal of Obamacare, something Tom Reed has supported for some time. "We care about ensuring access to quality, affordable healthcare close to home for the sake of working families across our region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re... Jan 20 joanNYadoptees 1
News Mastic Beach Woman Gets 1 Year in Jail for ID T... (May '11) Jan 8 Anonymous1 21
News Cops: Massapequa builder bilks customer out of ... (Nov '07) Jan 3 NYCDevelop 152
Attn:Adoptees and Birth Parents and Siblings..... (Feb '12) Jan 1 Al F 44
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Jan 1 Bob 334
what happened with the case? (May '10) Dec 30 June 5
News Mastic Beach man suffers head injuries after th... (Mar '08) Dec '16 SomeoneCares 105
See all Hamburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamburg Forum Now

Hamburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hamburg, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,967 • Total comments across all topics: 278,162,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC