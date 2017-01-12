Old trains, new again in Gowanda

OBSERVER Photo by Andrew Kuczkowski The New York & Lake Erie Railroad station in Gowanda was an epicenter for Christmas in Gowanda once again. The rides ignited a hype around trains, which helped shed the station's stigma of being old and outdated.

