Novel evokes tragedy of Jewish passengers on the St. Louis
Armando Correa, Editor in Chief of People en Espanol, poses with the Spanish and English versions of his novel, "The German Girl," in his office in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Armando Correa, Editor in Chief of People en Espanol, poses with the Spanish and English versions of his novel, "The German Girl," in his office in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Hamburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is WNY Racist? Politics Fuels Debate (Jun '07)
|18 hr
|Yepp
|20
|Crackdown on illegal handicapped parking (Jun '08)
|Feb 9
|veronica lynn
|95
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 9
|scotty steiner
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
|Orchard Park Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Jan 26
|Musikologist
|15
|attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re...
|Jan 20
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mastic Beach Woman Gets 1 Year in Jail for ID T... (May '11)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous1
|21
Find what you want!
Search Hamburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC