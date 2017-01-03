High Winds Taper Down This Morning, A...

High Winds Taper Down This Morning, After Pulling Down Trees, Wires

The National Weather Service's High Wind Warning lasts until 7 this morning, and will be =follwoed tomorrow by a Flood Watch There are several school closings and power outages as a result. At it's peak, NYSEG & National Grid both had over 30,000 without power.

