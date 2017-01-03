German police target North Africans i...

German police target North Africans in holiday sweeps. Claims of racial profiling came next.

The police operation in Cologne sought to avoid a repeat of last year, when suspects - including asylum seekers - staged a wave of New Year's Eve sexual assaults. Authorities over the weekend questioned hundreds of men referred to as “Nafris” - short for North Africans.

