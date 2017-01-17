Charges Filed in Hamburg High Threats

Charges Filed in Hamburg High Threats

Saturday Jan 14

Hamburg, NY Hamburg Village Police have filed two charges against a juvenile student for making threats on social media. Captain Rick Schara and Detective Ethan Rog conducted an investigation into the matter and have served the student with a summons to appear in family court in the near future.

