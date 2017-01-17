Carbon monoxide exposure accounts for 500 deaths each year
On a snowy night in Hamburg, New York, a motorist struck an electrical pole near Dave Johnson's home, causing a power outage. Due to the foul weather and late hour, the power company would not be able to repair service to the area for at least four to six hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turret.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mastic Beach Woman Gets 1 Year in Jail for ID T... (May '11)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous1
|21
|Cops: Massapequa builder bilks customer out of ... (Nov '07)
|Jan 3
|NYCDevelop
|152
|Attn:Adoptees and Birth Parents and Siblings..... (Feb '12)
|Jan 1
|Al F
|44
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Bob
|334
|what happened with the case? (May '10)
|Dec 30
|June
|5
|Mastic Beach man suffers head injuries after th... (Mar '08)
|Dec 21
|SomeoneCares
|105
|mt vernon is a bad place to live (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|Ray
|152
Find what you want!
Search Hamburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC