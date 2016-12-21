Say It Aina t Snow: Lake Effect Warni...

Say It Aina t Snow: Lake Effect Warning For Southern Tier

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

According to The National Weather Service, a lake effect snow warning has been issued, which includes the area from the New York State Thruway in Hamburg to the New York/Pennsylvania state line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mastic Beach man suffers head injuries after th... (Mar '08) Wed SomeoneCares 105
mt vernon is a bad place to live (Sep '08) Dec 14 Ray 152
News Carjacking & police chase in Hamburg (Jun '08) Dec 2 sirianniregdosbut... 30
Ron Morrison Dec 1 Friend 1
News Sanctuary city mayors prepare for clash with Tr... Nov 21 Tim McVeigh 7
News Mastic Beach Woman Gets 1 Year in Jail for ID T... (May '11) Nov '16 Crabcakes 20
BAY GAS - alternative Nov '16 Brian 4
See all Hamburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamburg Forum Now

Hamburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hamburg, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,227 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,380

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC