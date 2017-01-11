Ray Cavanaugh: Rudolph on the run

Ray Cavanaugh: Rudolph on the run

Saturday Dec 24

Santa settled for nine reindeer, but the Yamelo-Nenets region of Siberia has more than 700,000 - an overpopulation that has led to overgrazing and increased risk of anthrax and so-called zombie diseases. To combat such issues, a massive reindeer cull is underway.

