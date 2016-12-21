Man Sent To Prison For Crash That Killed Wedding-Bound Woman
A western New York man is going to prison for up to 10 years for a crash that killed a 71-year-old woman who was riding to a wedding with friends. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 30-year-old Shane Heisler of Hamburg was sentenced Tuesday to 3 1/3 to 10 years in prison.
