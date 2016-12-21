Lieutenant governor to keynote Chamber annual meeting

President and CEO of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce & Executive Director of the Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Hochul will be the keynote speaker for the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting on Friday, December 9, at Shorewood Country Club, Dunkirk. Prior to her election as Lieutenant governor, she served New York's 26th Congressional District from 2011-2013.

