Lieutenant governor to keynote Chamber annual meeting
President and CEO of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce & Executive Director of the Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Hochul will be the keynote speaker for the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting on Friday, December 9, at Shorewood Country Club, Dunkirk. Prior to her election as Lieutenant governor, she served New York's 26th Congressional District from 2011-2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Hamburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mastic Beach man suffers head injuries after th... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|SomeoneCares
|105
|mt vernon is a bad place to live (Sep '08)
|Dec 14
|Ray
|152
|Carjacking & police chase in Hamburg (Jun '08)
|Dec 2
|sirianniregdosbut...
|30
|Ron Morrison
|Dec 1
|Friend
|1
|Sanctuary city mayors prepare for clash with Tr...
|Nov 21
|Tim McVeigh
|7
|Mastic Beach Woman Gets 1 Year in Jail for ID T... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Crabcakes
|20
|BAY GAS - alternative
|Nov '16
|Brian
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hamburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC