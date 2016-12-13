Hamburg Driver Sentenced After Killing Woman Headed to Wedding
A 31-year-old Hamburg man who caused the death of a 71-year-old woman while she was on her way to a wedding this summer was sentenced Tuesday. She was riding in the back seat of her family's car on Union Road in West Seneca when Heisler drove across multiple lanes of traffic and hit them.
