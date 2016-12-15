Cold Closures: Lake Erie Waves Crashi...

Cold Closures: Lake Erie Waves Crashing Onto Route 5 in Hamburg

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Your News Now

A very short stretch of Route 5 between Big Tree Road and Camp Road in Hamburg remains closed; that's right along Lake Erie by Hoak's Restaurant, where the waves from the lake are crashing up onto the road. Some will remember this location as the spot where a parked car was encased in several inches of ice , garnerning national attention.

