German media software acquisition will bring step-change in growth, says SCISYS
SCISYS said the acquisition, which it is funding mainly from a new bank loan, was expected to be strongly earnings enhancing from next year and would signal a Munich-headquartered Annova is cash generative with an order book expected to exceed 30m at the end of 2016, a growing pipeline of prospects and robust revenue visibility, it said. The firm, which had earnings of 1.1m on 7.5m revenues last calendar year, has a strong customer base including public and commercial broadcasters across Europe, including the BBC, with which it has a 12-year contract to supply its newsroom software.
